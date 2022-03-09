Gombe: KFP slams NASS, advocates women participation in politics

Chairperson of Kalthum Foundation for Peace, Ummul Khalthum Muhammad, has called on women to actively participate in the political process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ummul Khathum made the call in a press statement signed and made available to newsmen in Gombe on Wednesday, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

The woman activist urged the federal government to put in place machinery that would ensure the participation of more women in politics, noting that, “This will ensure gender equality, sustainability, and development of democracy in the country.”

The KFP chairperson also said politics cannot work without peace; hence, citizens’ approach to politics should be peace-oriented while eschewing violence in all forms.

She said women constitute a greater percentage of the voting population in Nigeria, hence the need for government and stakeholders to involve them in decision-making bodies.

Ummul Khalthum decried the rejection of gender bills the National Assembly members at both the upper and lower chambers and called on lawmakers to reconsider the bills in the interest of democracy and good governance.

According to her, women and girls should have major roles to play in governance to restore their pride and dignity and encourage societal norms and values for nation-building and development.