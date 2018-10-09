Gombe malnutrition a serious crisis – Perm Sec

Permanent Secretary, Gombe state Ministry of Economic Planning, Mr. Steven Ayuba has described the challenge of malnutrition in the state as a serious crisis that needs the urgent attention of the stakeholders.

Ayuba stated this while speaking during the Executive, Legislative, CSOs and Media Roundtable meeting on budgeting for nutrition organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund in Gombe, adding that malnutrition is a crisis that stakeholders could not pretend to ignore.

He said the challenges of malnutrition have been taken to the highest level through the partnership with UNICEF, CISLAC and other partners in the state.

“His Excellency the executive governor of Gombe state is very much aware of malnutrition and he has given a very enabling environment to make sure that we address the issue of malnutrition in Gombe state,” he added.

Mr. Ayuba said the state has been engaging in series of partnerships to ensure adequate funding for malnutrition activities in the state, which include a committee, work plan and policy.

He said that state government has gotten approval to access 10 million dollar from federal government for 5 years nutrition project in the state in order reduce cases of malnutrition in the state

