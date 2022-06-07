Gombe media group commends Action Alliance on free, fair primaries

The Hamza Al-Mustapha Media Awareness (HALMA) has commended the Action Alliance (AA) for conducting a free, fair and credible primary election, particularly for governorship and state House of Assembly across the 36 states of the federation.

HALMA gave the commendation in a statement signed by its national chairman, Comr. Ibrahim Ahmed Emir, Monday in Gombe.

The group also expressed hope that its ultimate Role Model, Hamza Almustapha would emerge as the winner of the party’s presidential primary election scheduled to hold on 9th June 2022 in Abuja.

“On behalf of the Hamza Almustapha Media Awareness (HALMA), I hereby write to recommend the free, fair and credible processes of primary election conducted by Action Alliance (AA) for Governorship and Members State House of Assembly across 36 states of Nigeria, especially the one I witnessed in Gombe State on the 5th day of June 2022, being a political party where our Favourite and Role Model, Major Dr Hamza Almustapha is aspiring for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We salute and appreciate the transparency of the Party as superb and unique among its peers in Nigeria.

“However, as we are counting a few days to Action Alliance Presidential Primary Election, which is scheduled to hold on 9th June 2022 in Abuja, we hope and pray that our ultimate Role Model, Hamza Almustapha will come out victorious and the winner of the election,” the group stated.

