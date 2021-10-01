Gombe monarch felicitates with Nigerians, Gombawa at 61st, 25th anniversaries

The Sardaunan Gombe, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has felicitated with fellow Nigerians and the people of Gombe on the occasion of Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary and Gombe’s 25th anniversary as a state.

In a press release signed by his media aide, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, on Friday, the traditional ruler said Nigerians had a lot to celebrate in view of the turbulent and challenging moments that the country had been through yet survived.

“The country and people have remained united, tolerant and patient in the quest to build a greater nation which reflects the genuine wishes of our founding fathers; hence the need for Nigerians to celebrate,” he said.

He said further that independence also presented an opportunity for everyone to reflect on how to “dig deep into our consciences and find collective solutions to issues that are threatening the peace of the country.”

On the 25th anniversary of Gombe state, the Sardauna while rejoicing with Gombawa said the peace-loving people of the state had indeed shown the pathway on how Nigerians “can collectively live as their brothers’ keepers.”

He said Gombe was known for celebration and the people’s good-spirited approach to living; hence prayed for God to prosper the state as it “goes into the second half of a golden jubilee.”