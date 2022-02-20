Gombe moves to end youth restiveness

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to end youth restiveness in the state by providing adequate opportunities and necessary entrepreneurial skills.

He also warned that the menace of using the youth in political thuggery and criminality for the selfish interest of politicians will not be condoned by his administration.

The governor stated this Saturday during the passing out parade ceremony of the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC) held at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp Amada, Akko.

The governor said GOSTEC is the state’s home-grown innovation aimed at harnessing the energies of its youth in state building, in line with its human capital development initiative.

He said, “Today, history will be made as we witness the passing out of the first 500 Batch ‘A’ GOSTEC trainees after two weeks of rigorous intensive training engaged by the state government in collaboration with the At-Risk Children Project (ARC-P) national office.

“Having trained these youth on the operational rudiments in the areas of traffic, security and environmental management, Gombe state government has put all the necessary measures in place to ensure the successful posting of these youth to their respective duty posts for immediate engagement across the 114 wards of the 11 local government areas of the state.

“With the accomplishment so far achieved with the Batch A corps personnel, we would swing into action immediately for the recruitment and engagement of another 500 Batch B intake to undergo similar rigorous training processes and thereafter be posted accordingly. This will continue until we meet up with the target number of 2000 GOSTEC officers as earlier pledged by our administration.”

The governor urged graduating personnel to uphold and strive hard to use the knowledge and skills acquired in the course of their training in order to discharge their assigned responsibilities efficiently without fear or favour.