Gombe North APC passes vote of confidence on Gov. Yahaya

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe North stakeholders have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in appreciation of the unprecedented development strides being witnessed in the state.

In a communiqué issued at the end of an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday in Kwami, Kwami local government area of the state the members expressed gratitude to the governor on successes of the APC-led administration under the leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, particularly in addressing the long-standing infrastructural deficits throughout the state, entrenching inclusive growth and development, and pursuing all-encompassing reforms in the public sector for improved service delivery.

The party stakeholders commended the governor for successfully putting Gombe state on the global map by making the state the number one in the ease of doing business among the 36 states and the FCT.

The statement said: “In recognition of the tremendous achievements of His Excellency in his two years of stewardship of the affairs of our dear state and particularly the gigantic projects in Gombe North senatorial district such as the establishment of the Teacher Resource Center at Kwami, complete renovation and upgrading of the Specialist Hospital in Gombe, construction of the Malala-Zaune-Dukkuyel road in Dukku, upgrading of the General Hospital in Bajoga, the reconstruction of the bridge linking Dukku, Funakaye and Nafada LGAs amongst other numerous projects across all the wards, we resolved to pass a unanimous vote of confidence on Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and reiterate our commitment to continue to support him in his efforts to make Gombe State great.”

The party stakeholders, who noted that they were deeply concerned by the recent antics of some elements within the party and in the opposition to cause discord and rancour amongst members of the party, urged members to ignore what they described as the shenanigans of the merchants of trouble and remain steadfast in their commitment and loyalty to the party and government.