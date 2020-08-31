Gombe partners NDE on job creation, skills acquisition

Gombe state government is to partner the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in the area of job creation, skills acquisition and entrepreneurial development.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya announced this at a meeting with NDE Director-General Dr. Nasiru Ladan Mohammed Argungu, during a visit to the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said his administration was poised to ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth, especially in the post-COVID-19 area.

He said the state would key into various initiatives and programmes of the NDE to provide job opportunities, promote direct financial inclusion and self actualisation as well as to curb poverty and unemployment among the youths and women of the state.

Describing youths as the backbone and future of the society, Governor Yahaya said his administration would spare no effort at providing opportunities for them to acquire skills for sustainable livelihood.

He said his administration had already made provision in the reviewed 2020 budget to stimulate the economy and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on small holder business men and women.

Earlier, NDE Director-General Argungu said the directorate was interested in dealing with chief executives who have the interest of the people at heart.

“I am happy to tell you that from the little discussions I had with the Governor of Gombe state, I realised that this is one man who has the interest of his people at heart. I congratulate the people of Gombe state for having such a humble, exemplary and passionate leader who put the interest and welfare of his people first, ” he said.