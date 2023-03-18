Gombe PDP governorship candidate loses polling unit to APC

The People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Gombe state Muhammed Jibirin Barde lost his polling unit to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Assistant Presiding Officer I Abubakar Salisu announcing the result at Usman Memorial Bajoga ward 006 in Gombe LGA, said that People Democratic Party Gubernatorial candidate Alh. Muhammed Jibirin Barde polled 160 while Alh Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of APC polled 195 Votes and Hon Kamisu Mailantarki get 6 votes.

