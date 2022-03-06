Gombe PDP lawmaker defects to APC  

A member of Gombe state House of Assembly representing Nafada South, Hon Adamu Musa, has resigned his membership of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The member announced his resignation from PDP in a letter dated 6th March, 2022 and addressed to the party’s chairman in Birin Fulani West Ward of Nafada local government area of the state.

The influential grassroots politician has already been accepted into the APC fold by the Speaker of Gombe state House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo and other APC lawmakers, ahead of his formal reception.

Recall that just recently, the lone female lawmaker in Gombe State House of Assembly and member representing Shongom constituency, Hon. Asma’u Iganus defected with thousands of her constituents to the governing APC.