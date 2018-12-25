Gombe presents N118bn for 2019 budget

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state has presented 118.737 billion for the 2019 fiscal year to the state’s House of Assembly.

Dankwambo while presenting the appropriation bill tagged “budget of

posterity”, said that N60.627 billion, as recurrent expenditure and

58.109 billion, representing the capital expenditure.

He said the budget proposal is to be financed by an estimated

recurrent revenue of N90.762 billion, with capital receipt of N65.784

billion

Dankwambo said that the budget deficit of N13.975 billion is envisaged to be financed from internal and external borrowing

He stated that 2019 budget is meant to consolidate his administration’s effort of developing the critical sectors of the

economy, ensure strong and virile civil service, strengthen the security architecture and improve on development partnership, as well as ease means of doing business.

“The sectoral analysis will draw attention to the sectoral investment made over the years and its sustainability, and the economic sector is the stimulant for growth and development of the other sectors. Our efforts in the 2019 fiscal year would ensure continued investments in

this sector.

He said that the total budget performance as at 31 October 2018 stood at 49.77 percent.