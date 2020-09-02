Gombe raises c’ttee on school development, teachers’ rationalisation

Determined to ensure the education sector is placed on the path of progressive development, Gombe state government has inaugurated a committee on schools development and teachers’ rationalisation in the state.

The committee is to, among other areas of concern, lay the foundation for the de-congestion of over-populated schools and ensure equitable posting of teachers to schools within the state.

Inaugurating the committee, Executive Chairman of Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon Babaji Babadidi, said the action became necessary in view of the disparity inherent in the number of teachers and students in schools across the state, particularly in Gombe local government area.

He said the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is desirous of bequeathing an educational system that can be compared to what obtains in advanced nations of the world.

“You can see for yourselves that in the last one year the Governor Inuwa Yahaya led administration has done the unexpected in building the capacity of teachers and constructing hundreds of blocks of classrooms across the state,” he said.

He charged members of the committee to be firm and decisive in the discharge of their assignment, which he said is aimed at repositioning the education sector for effective and efficient service delivery.

The chairman of the committee, Dr. Abubakar Abdullahi Kumo, assured members’ readiness to deliver on the mandate given to them, adding that the inauguration could not have come at a better time than now when the state government is gaining grounds towards repositioning the education sector.