Gombe records increase in contraceptive use amongst women

In spite COVID-19, the subscription to child spacing by women of child-bearing age has increased from March to April this year in Gombe state.

The data presented during a round table media by the Advocacy Working Group on Child Spacing says women prepay injectable methods.

Chairman of the group, Rejoice Molta, said, “The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines contraceptive prevalence as the percentage of women who are currently using, or whose sexual partner is currently using, at least one method of contraception, regardless of the method used.

“It is usually reported for married or in-union women aged 15 years to 49 years.”

She stated further that the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) of 2013 placed the state CPR at 4.7 per cent, while the current NDHS released for 2018 indicates that the percentage had significantly increased to 17.

“The state is targeting 20 per cent by the end of 2020, and we are highly optimistic that this is achievable, given the level of awareness in the society.

“The success recorded is as a result of the role played by traditional and religious leaders in creating awareness in their communities,’’ the coordinator said.