Gombe Rep empowers 300 Dukku women

A member of the National Assembly representing Dukku/Nafada federal constituency, Aishatu Jibir Dukku, has empowered 300 women with 10,000 each to boost their home businesses.

The lawmaker stated this while speaking at the flag off of her women empowerment program and distribution of cash to the 300 women in Dukku town.

She said poverty is biting hard on women and that they need to be empowered so as to be self-reliant and support the development of society.

Aisha Dukku further commended the state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, for supporting and empowering women. She said: “We want to thank you for appointing women in your cabinet and giving us women councilors in our various local government areas.”

Also speaking, Governor Yahaya, assured that women would continue to be involved in the governance of the state under his stewardship.

He said he was aware of the supports that women are giving his administration and promised to reward them and the state in general.

“We will continue to develop our state and the women more especially in Dukku LGA. We will make sure that Dukku gets what is deserves in terms of development,” he said.

He also disclosed plans to redevelop the newly established Dukku campus of Gombe state University.

Governor Yahaya had converted the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Dukku that was initiated by former Governor Dankwambo to the Gombe state University campus.