Gombe Rep member Yaya Bauchi, 11, 000 others dump APC



A member of the federal house of representatives representing Gombe, Kwami and Funakaye local governments constituency Honourable Yaya Bauchi has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.



The lawmaker in the resignation letter sent to the party in December 2021, a copy which was leaked yesterday cited the internal crisis bedeviling the party as a reason behind his resignation.



He also accused the party leadership of sidelining founding members including himself in the recent congresses lamenting that the party machineries were hijacked from them and that there was no resolution in sight.



“This decision of mine was arrived at after a careful observation of the numerous crises in the All Progressives Congress in our state without any resolution in sight.



“All efforts made by well meaning members of the All Progressives Congress to bring about a peaceful resolution of the crises continue to meet brick walls as some individuals have hijacked all party machineries and have consistently refused some of us space to actively contribute to the development of the All Progressives Congress in Gombe state.



In another development, about 11, 000 members of the APC in Funakaye local government over the weekend defected from the party to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).



A chieftain of the PDP in the state who was an ex member of the house of representatives that represented the area from 2007 to 2011 Honourable Abubakar Abubakar BD who received the decampees said that their defection was in view of their neglect by the APC after working towards its victory in the 2019 election.



According to him, he was once an APC card carrying member but claimed that he deserted it due to lack of organization and non performance of the state Governor Inuwa Yahaya.



He further alleged that the governor had not carried politicians along who were instrumental to his victory.



When contacted via phone call and text message to react to the resignation of the law maker and others from the APC, the state publicity secretary Mr Moses Kyari did not pick up his call neither did he respond to the message sent to him as at the time of filing this report.