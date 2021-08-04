Gombe residents, state move to stop constructions at development zone

Gombe state government task force on Special Capital Development Zone has agreed with residents of Sir Ahmadu Bello Quarters, new GRA extension, to stop forthwith, new constructions to allow the creation of proper layouts.

Briefing journalists shortly after a meeting with the residents, Gombe state Commissioner of Information and Culture, Mr. Julius Ishaya, said the directive followed an agreement reached with the residents that the area will be transformed from a customary titled area to a state government titled layout.

Before now, tension had been mounting in the area over suspicion that government’s action was to forcefully take over their lands according to a leader in the community, Malam Shuaibu Gidado.

“We have asked the residents to cooperate knowing that government doesn’t have the intention to take over anybody’s land but rather want to improve and add value to what we have here.

“We are asking the people to comply so that we are not pushed to the point of enforcing compliance” he stated.

He added that at the end of the integration, people will have access to roads, provision of different kinds of services and most importantly, the people will have titles that will serve as collateral for whatever they want to use.

“Government is working for the good of the people instead of the negative narrative we have out there”, he assured.

He also assured that: “As we try to integrate this customary title, if it becomes necessary that a structure will give way, the person will be entitled to not only compensation but adequate compensation.”

Gombe state government had inaugurated the task force on Gombe Special Capital Development Zone under the chairmanship of the Deputy Governor Manasseh Daniel Jatau to guide, direct and control physical development within the zone as well as monitor and ensure compliance with its development guidelines.