Gombe second in rape, drug abuse cases in Nigeria – Speaker

Speaker, Gombe House of Assembly, Ibrahim Sadiq Kurba, has raised the alarm that the state is rated second in the country in terms of drug abuse and rape cases.

The speaker stated this during a roundtable discussion on rape, causes and way organised by Advocacy Centre for Development, held in Gombe over the weekend.

He lamented that the menace of drug abuse within the community can lead to rape of a minor.

“We in the Sixth Assembly will summon all the relevant stakeholders on drugs and discuss with them thoroughly and will soon take an action,” he said.

Kurba explained that apart from Lagos state, Gombe is ranked second in drugs abuse and also second on rape apart from Kano state.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Zubairu Muhammmad Umar described rape as the worst form of humiliation

He used the opportunity to advice the police to thoroughly investigate rape cases so as to fish out those behind rape.

Secretary, Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Gombe state chapter, Mwalin Na’omi Abdu, lamented the increase in the number of rape cases and urged parents to report the cases to appropriate authorities for prompt action.