Gombe Sen. empowers 7,055 youth, women

Senator Saidu Ahmad Alkali, has empowered 7, 055, to eradicate poverty and provide self-reliant job opportunities amongst youth and women within Gombe North Senatorial District, Senator Alkali Sunday, distributed 50 cars, 500 motorcycles to his constituents and gave irrigation and processing machines to 1, 000 rice and maize farmers.

While flagging off the distribution of the items at the Gombe APC square in the state capital, the Senator stated that 600 refrigerators would also be given out to women drawn from various local governments of the senatorial zone at the event.

He said within the last two years, he facilitated the construction of roads by the federal government in different parts of the state.

Reviewing his stewardship, Senator Alkali said he facilitated the inclusion of access road in the 2021 federal budget to A and E and federal medical centre, Gombe, in addition to the provision of 40 beds at A and E hospital.

“I also built blocks of classrooms, toilets and offices in several wards including Kunbiya-Kunbiya, Pantami, Hashidu and Jigawa wards and Dukku community school.

“In the area of health, we built a hospital at Ashaka ward that hosts the famous Ashaka cement factory and purchased another house for conversion into the hospital at Pantami ward to complement the state specialist hospital and the Federal Teaching Hospital in the state capital, which is part of the district.

Speaking, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, lauded the senator for distributing the empowerment equipment to his constituents saying the gesture would mitigate poverty in the society

The governor said the state government has ordered the payment of December salaries and the sum of N750 million gratuity to retirees on Monday to enable the people of the state celebrate Christmas and New Year festivals comfortably.

Also speaking Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who was the special guest of honour, commended the state Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Sa’idu Alkali for his social welfare programmes to the people of the state, adding that if the executives and lawmakers work jointly towards improving the well-being of the citizens, poverty and criminality will reduce drastically in the nation.