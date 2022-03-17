Gombe signs contract agreements for 6 new road projects  

The Gombe state government has signed contract agreements worth billions of naira for six new roads across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engineer Abubakar Bappah, during the official signing of the contract agreements between the state government and the construction firms, said the road projects which are part of the “Network 11-100” initiative of Governor Yahaya will cut across over 30 towns and villages, adding that it will further open up more economic activities in the areas.

“The State government under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is committed in its efforts to provide basic and social infrastructure for the use of the people and appealed to the construction firms to speedily execute quality job in compliance with terms and conditions of the contract agreements.

“These roads are very vital, I therefore urge our contractors to stick to specifications and guidelines and our engineers will always be on site to offer professional advice(s) as need be and you should cooperate with them to ensure good job”, the Commissioner stated.

Also the Chairman Nafada local government area, Alhaji Musa Abubakar appreciated Governor for awarding Nafada link road which he said the people of the area have been yarning for long and assured that people of Nafada will massively reciprocate the gesture by supporting his re-election in 2023.

Responding on behalf of the Constructing firms, the Managing Director SKECC, Mr. Zho thanked Gombe state government for considering them worthy to execute the road projects and assured that they will do everything possible to meet the projects specifications and complete within the time frame.

It could be recalled that the State Executive Council, chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya had on its last sitting approved and awarded the six new road projects in the state after a successful bidding process.