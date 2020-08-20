Gombe spends N120m on molecular laboratory centre

Gombe state government has spent over N120 million on the establishment of a molecular laboratory centre for the diagnosis of COVID-19 in the state.

Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Prof Idris Mohammed, disclosed this while submitting a report to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, at the Government House, Wednesday.

Prf. Mohammed said the molecular laboratory was sited at the Specialist Hospital in the state capital, explaining that “Gombe state is the first in Nigeria to request the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health to establish such a laboratory in the state.”

“Based on your observation, that the federal authorities were not forthcoming, you provided funds for the purchase of the necessary real time Reverse Transcript, PCR, and its accessories, as well as approving the upgrading and renovation of the laboratories at the state Specialist Hospital

“This is a measure of the commitment we have consistently shown in the fight against the spread of the pandemic in Gombe state, of which we thank you very much.”

Prof Muhammed said the laboratory had been fully established and commissioned by the NCDC, adding that testing of samples from suspected COVID-19 persons has since begun and satisfactorily ongoing.

On the resumption of schools for graduating students, the chairman said preparations were duly conducted by the Ministry of Education, the taskforce and officials of WAEC, for the provision of a safe environment for the students and teachers.

While speaking, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said two more molecular laboratory centres for the diagnosis of COVID-19 would be established in the state by the North East Development Commission and TETFUND.

He said, “North East Development Commission North East Development Commission, it is going to be sited at the Federal Teaching Hospital and the one from TETFUND will be sited at the Medical/Clinical Section of the Gombe State University, which is close to the Teaching Hospital Gombe.

“When the NCDC was addressing the National Economic Council, the case of Gombe was mentioned among the few that were able to manage the case in accordance with the International guidelines.

“I believe history will vindicate the just, in which your reward will come from Allah. We thank you very much.

“The commitment, the zeal and the passion shown by the people and the taskforce need to be appreciated and supported. We shall leave no stone unturned in terms of reaching out to any organisation or any individual that will give us support in order to deliver on the mandate.”