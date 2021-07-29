Gombe to be industrial hub of North-east – Yahaya

Gombe state Governor Muhummadu Inuwa Yahaya has said the state would be the industrial hub of the North-east sub-region.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated this while speaking during the flag-off Bank of Industry empowerment programme for women and youth of the state in Gombe on Wednesday.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner of Commerce, Trade and Tourism, Alh Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu.

He said deliberate efforts had been made by his administration in wealth creation, poverty alleviating, among others.

“We created skill acquisition centres in the state with the aim to train both women and youths.

“Our state is the commercial hub of the sub-region and had recently been rated as the number one state in the country in ease of doing business,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Kambu International Nigeria Limited, Mrs Dahney Sall-Holma, commended the Bank of Industry for its foresight at transforming Nigeria’s industrial sector by providing financial and advisory support for the establishment of small and medium scale projects and enterprises.