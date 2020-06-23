Gombe to construct 661 boreholes in 11 LGAs

In order to improve potable water supply, Gombe state government is to construct 661 solar powered, motorised and hand boreholes across the 11 local government areas of the state.



General Manager, Gombe State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Alhaji Abdurraqib Muhammad, made this known to newsmen in Gombe Tuesday.



Muhammad said the decision to embarked on the project was informed by the need assessment conducted and discovered that the most immediate need of the communities is water.



He said the government has secured a loan from the African Development Bank (ADP) and arrangement has been concluded. The project will commence soon.



“Governor Inuwa Yahaya has expressed his determination to provide portable drinking water to the entire state because it is the most essential component of life and is vital for sustenance,” he said.



The general manager said apart from the boreholes, they will also construct other basic amenities like pit latrines, schools, health facilities among other things.



He said the construction of the pit latrines is necessary in order to discourage open defecation practice which is common among the populace.



He further said open defecation has a negative effect in public health and socio economic development of the state.



He called on individuals to take the responsibility of enhancing their hygiene and overall health.



He added that the government was determined to ensure sustainability of water sanitation and hygiene across the nook and crannies of the state.

