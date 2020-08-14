Gombe to spend N5m on anti-snake venom

The Governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has released the sum of N5 million for immediate procurement of anti-snake venom at the Kaltungo snakebite treatment and research centre.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Ahmed Muhammad Gana, stated this in the press a statement Friday in Gombe.

He said the gesture was in response to the recent increase in the number of cases of snakebites and envenomation in the southern zone of the state.

“The Governor calls the attention of the people living in the high-risk areas to take all precautionary measures, and urgently report to the treatment centre in the event of snakebite incidence.” the commissioner stated.

He assured that the Ministry of Health would continue to engage in proactive measures in controlling the endemic problem of snakebite in these high-risk areas through health education, community engagement, provision of treatment commodities, as well as safety, wears where applicable.