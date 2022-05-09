Gombe traders purchase APC senatorial form for Tinka 

As the APC deadline for the sale of forms draws near, some trader groups under the auspices of the Gombe State Market Association have purchased expression of interest and nomination forms of N20 million for Bala Bello Tinka, to contest the 2023 Gombe North senatorial seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the forms Sunday in Gombe, Mohammed Bello, the director general, Bala Bello Tinka campaign, says the form was purchased by 10 different groups under the association.

He said the groups purchased the forms following their quest to improve the fortunes of the people of Gombe North senatorial district which comprises five local government areas, namely: Gombe, Funakaye, Nafada, Dukku and Kwami.

He said Tinka is from Kwami LGA, and the Kwami is the only LGA, out of the five in the North senatorial district, that has not produced any member of the National Assembly since 2001, after the death of the first member of the House of Representatives from the LGA.

He said the remaining four LGAs had their share of representations at the National Assembly, leaving out Kwami LGA with the second largest population after a Gombe LGA.

He expressed optimism that Tinka is the people’s choice and he is going to win the party primaries.

“We believe with what we have seen today, Tinka will emerge victorious at the primaries, the people have spoken,” he said.

The aspirant, Alhaji Tinka, said he was overwhelmed by the crowd that came to show their support for him adding, “You can see the enthusiasm, love and how people were excited”.



