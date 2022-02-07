Gombe trains 500 security, traffic, environmental corps

The Gombe state government has begun training OF 500 youth as Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (GoSTEC) in the state.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya stated this during the induction of the youth into the training, Monday.

He said no fewer than 2,000 youth were targeted to be engaged in the programme.

The governor explained that the GoSTEC, which is a replacement of the disbanded special marshals under the Gombe State Agency for Social Services, initiated by former Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo was aimed at harnessing the energy of the youths towards building the state.

“With the launching of this noble call in our state, we are yet again fulfilling one of our numerous campaigns promises of uplifting the living standard of our youths through the creation of decent employment opportunities in the overall development of our dear state.”

The governor assured that his APC-led administration in Gombe is committed to tackling youth restiveness and social vices by providing the youth with the needed skills to be self-reliant and gainful employment opportunities.

Also speaking, the coordinator of the programme, Barr Sani Ahmed, said GoSTEC personnel would serve as managers of vehicular, human and animal traffic and would also support security agencies on securing the state where and when necessary.