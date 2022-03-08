Gombe: Walida urges greater women participation in politics

The Wildan Care Foundation Gombe state, has called on women all creed to participate in politics and the political processes ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Aisha Walida Alkali, made the call in a press statement signed and made available to newsmen by the media advisor, Amb Auwal Ahmad Umar in Gombe, Tuesday, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

Walida also urged the federal government to put in place machineries that would ensure participation of more women in politics, saying: “This will ensure gender equality, sustainability and development of democracy in the country.”

She said politics could not work without peace; hence, the citizens’ approach to it should be peace-oriented while eschewing violence in all forms.

The 2022 International Women Day celebration is themed; Break the Bias.

She said women constituted a greater percentage of the voting population in Nigeria, hence the need for government and stakeholders to involve them in all levels of decision-making.

Aisha urged the National Assembly to reconsider all the gender bills that were rejected during the adoption of the constitution review report last week.

“Women account for a substantial proportion of the agricultural labour force, and perform the bulk of unpaid care and domestic work within families and households,” she said.