Gombe: Yahaya flags off distribution of 2.3m mosquito net

The National Malaria Elimination Programme in collaboration with the Gombe state government has flagged off the distribution of 2.3 million Insecticides Treated Nets (ITNs) across the 11 local government areas of the state.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while speaking during the official flag-off in Gombe on Monday stated that the exercise signalled the distribution of free ITNs and Sulphadoxine – Pyrimethamine (SPAQ) for seasonal malaria chemoprevention in the state.

Yahaya said the state government had approved the use of 580 facilities and deployed more than 200 health workers while providing all the logisticsand financial support needed to ensure the successful implementation of the malaria intervention programme.

He said malaria was a major public health issue globally, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the governor, “It is estimated that malaria retards the gross domestic product by 40 per cent annually and cost approximately N480 billion in out of pocket expenditure and loss of man-hours.”

He also called on traditional and religious leaders to join hands in the fight against malaria by urging their people to keep their environment clean.

Also speaking, National Coordinator, Malaria Elimination Programme, Dr Perpetua Uhomoibui, who was presented by Dr Isa Kawo, Programme Manager, Global Fund for Malaria, said the campaign was a collaborative effort of Feddespitement with support from various partners.

He said in spite of the tremendous effort by the threat to tackle malaria, the disease remained public health threats hence the need for such collaboration.

According to him, the last time such campaign was conducted in Gombe State was in 2015.

Uhomoibui said the massive malaria campaign would ensure the reduction of malaria in states.

He thanked the Gombe government for all the support given to them to ensure ure successful implementation of the programme.

“You have demonstrated your capacity that is why we are witnessing the flag off.

“We thank you for releasing the counterparts funding and we urge you to maintain the tempo so that we can eliminate malaria,” he said.

