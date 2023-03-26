Gombe: Yahaya seeks sanctions for anti-party activities

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has thanked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, party elders and the state working committee for their work during the election campaigns and on Election Day.

Governor Yahaya stated this while speaking during a visit by an APC member to celebrate his weekend at Government House, Gombe.

He expressed profound gratitude to them for their sacrificial roles before, during, and after the general elections.

The governor said he convened the meeting to parley with the stakeholders and to appreciate them for forging a common front and working assiduously for the success of the APC at the polls.

“Our party logo signifies unity, and by what you have demonstrated in the buildup to, during, and even after the polls, you have proven us right considering your commitment and doggedness in ensuring a sweeping victory for us and our great party.”

