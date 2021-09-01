Gombe: Yahaya thumbs up RMFC on moves to review revenue formula

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has commended the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC) headed by Engr. Elias N. Mbam, for initiating the review of the existing revenue allocation formula, describing it as historic.

The governor gave the commendation during the nationwide sensitisation on the review by RMFC, Tuesday, said the review was necessary in order to ensure a fairer and equitable allocation formula that is compatible with current realities.

He said, “As the sole revenue allocation agency, RMAFC is charged with the periodic review of Nigeria’s revenue allocation formula in line with current realities. The last time such a review was successfully conducted was in 1992, some 29 years ago.

“Since then, a lot of changes have taken place across our social, political and economic spheres, thus necessitating a review in order to ensure a fairer and equitable allocation formula that is compatible with our current realities.”

Gov. Yahaya said he understood that the first phase of the review would focus on the vertical allocation, saying that is how revenue is shared among the three tiers of government (FG, States and LGAs).

The governor explained that in the existing formula, all the 36 states only collect a paltry 26.72% while the 774 LGAs collect 20.60% of all the accruals from the Federation Account, leaving the Federal Government with a lion share of 52.8%.

