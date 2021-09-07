Gombe: Yahaya urges stakeholders to support fight on corruption

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state Tuesday called on stakeholders, especially religious and traditional institutions, civil servants, civil society groups and the general public to support government’s effort towards fighting corruption and ensuring accountability in governance.

The governor made the call in his address at the 2-day retreat organised by Anti Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) for political appointees and career civil servants in Gombe state.

Addressing participants during the retreat on “The Art and Practice of System Integrity and Value Governance as a Panacea to Curbing Corruption,” the governor urged political appointees and civil servants to play effective role in curbing corruption in Nigeria.

He said: “The role of system integrity and value governance is to curb corruption in Nigeria. This demonstrates our commitment to partner with relevant anticorruption agencies in order to strengthen the fight against corruption and promote good governance.”

He commended the management and leadership of ACAN for organising the workshop in Gombe state.

Frowning at the damage caused by corruption in the society, the governor stated that, “We must kill corruption before corruption kills Nigeria. Let me make it clear that I strongly share Mr. President’s vision on creating a corruption-free Nigeria where our resources are judiciously utilised for the benefit of all our people.”

He thanked the organisers of the retreat, and assured that his administration would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to support efforts towards eradicating corruption and enhancing good governance.