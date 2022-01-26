Gombe, Yola get increase flight schedule as Air Peace deploys new aircraft

Nigerian leading airline, Air Peace has announced increase daily flights schedule on its Yola and Gombe routes in the northern part of the country alongside Ibadan just as it deploys a brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft on the new Anambra airport route.

The decision followed a recent approval of the Anambra Airport to operate B737-700 and its equivalent aircraft by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, hinted that the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 and Boeing 737 aircraft, with more passenger capacity, will be deployed on the route, adding that frequency has been increased to daily flights for Anambra.

According to him, this new development means more flight availability for passengers flying the route, which is reflective of the airline’s resolve to ease the burden of air travel in Nigeria.

He stated that flights to Yola and Ibadan will also now be operated daily while Gombe flights will now be operated 5 days a week. “Passengers can now connect Owerri with 3 daily flights from Lagos and Abuja on the brand new Embraer 195-E2. These additional frequencies will take effect from January 28, 2022”, Olisa added.