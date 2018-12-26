Gombe’s N118.7b budget: ‘A pathway for sustainable development’ – Dankwambo

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has explained that the sum of N118.7b estimate contained in the 2019 budget of the state is meant to consolidate on the government’s efforts of developing the critical sectors of the economy.

Dankwambo noted that while N58, 109, 461, 583.00 is earmarked for capital expenditure, N60, 627, 978, 208.00 is for recurrent expenditure, stressing that the budget “is to leave a pathway for

sustainable development.”

He disclosed that in the 2019 fiscal year, the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), Medium Term Sector Strategies (MTSS) and Medium Term Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTFSP) have been the guiding tools for the preparation of the budget, he said.

The Governor stated: “During our first and second tenures in office, we prepared and painstakingly implemented successive budgets aimed at transforming the state, ensuring secure livelihood for our people, and enhancing economic development of the State.”

He remarked that 2019 budget was tagged as the “Budget of Posterity”. “The budget is tagged so, because only Allah (SWT) and posterity will judge our well intentioned and sincere commitment to the progress of the State after the end of our tenure”, Dankwambo said.

Kuna is the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Dankwambo

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.