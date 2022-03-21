Gonga emerges Jigawa NNPP chair

Hon Muktari Ibrahim Gonga has emerged chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPN) in Jigawa state.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the party new executives held at the mini stadium in Dutse, Monday, the new chairman pledged salvage the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also speaking, the party’s leader, Ibrahim Ringim, a political associate to Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said the party which has just been launched 13 days ago has already taken over Jigawa state and the nation.

He said NNPN is a force to reckon with saying nothing would stop it from taking over the state and the country come 2023.

He said the mammoth crowed gathered at the venue to receive the new exco of the party was indicative of its acceptability by all.

The election of the new exco was conducted through consensus for all offices by Mr Takwak Khadiah, from the national headquarters, Abuja.