Gonto memorial: Sayawa community condemns attack on Bauchi, Dass emirs

The Sayawa community in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of Bauchi state has condemned in strong terms, the recent attack on the emirs of Bauchi and Dass on their way to attend the 21st Baba Gonto memorial anniversary.

President, ZAAR Development Company, Engineer Isuwa Gallah, at a press conference at the NUJ secretariat in Bauchi, said the Sayawa communities were embarrassed on the disruption.

Isuwa Gallah said the association would support whatever step the state government would take in order to identify both the remote and immediate perpetrators of the act.

He said it was unfortunate for the youth to attack the emirs as well as the disruption of the venue as late Baba Gonto deserved to be honoured by the community because he lived a life worthy of emulation and was a man of peace, champion of Zaaar struggle for freedom and emancipation.

“We are aware that some mischief makers went around spreading false and fake information that the anniversary was meant to turban a GUNG ZAAR to be stationed in Bogoro town while former Governor Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu will be turbaned as the Emir of Tafawa Balewa.

“Efforts were made by the organising committee to dispel the rumor, but the determined mischief makers continued and confused and brain-washed the innocent and gullible minds to believe the rumors.”

The president, who apologised to those attacked on their way to the event, called on the people of the area to remain calm and law abiding.