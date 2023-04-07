Good Friday: Clerics hold prayer rally for credible census

…Call for citizen participation

A few weeks to the forthcoming National Population Census, the exercise has received a major boost following the joint prayer rally organized by the College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils (CBICC) in Abuja on Easter Good Friday.

Addressing journalists after the interdenominational prayer rally which held at the Unity Fountain, the convener of the group, Bishop Abel King, harped on the imperatives for a successful and credible census exercise as it remains the only way forward for true and reflective development in any society

He said: “A credible census is the only way out of the current lack of direction. We need accurate data to plan for the limited resources available at government disposal. When the government plans on reliable data, it reduces waste and misapplication of resources thus focusing on specific areas of citizens’ needs.

“As clergy, it is incumbent on us to take the message to the people; and the message is to open the eyes of our people on the need for citizen participation in the census as a critical exercise for national development. This is why we are here.”

Similarly, Sheikh Ibrahim Muktar who led the Muslim prayer for a successful census exercise said nothing could be successful without the help of God

“We need to pray for the country, pray for the president and the commission because if they succeed with a credible census, we the citizens will be the greatest beneficiaries,” he said.

The group particularly commended the management of the National Population Commission under the leadership of Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra for the stability and direction it had brought to bear on the Commission.

He said the management’s commitment was reflected in the manner the forthcoming census exercise was being professionally coordinated.

