Goods destroyed as fire wreak havoc at Rivers oil mill market

Goods worth millions have been destroyed after fire dsteoyed the popular oil mill market along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Blueprint learnt that the fire outbreak started on Saturday morning till Sunday.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC), Rumuokwrushi, O. C Wosu said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

He said: “I got distressed calls from so many traders calling me that some section of the oil mill market was on fire. I quickly called the fire services. As God will have it, the Total E&P fire service, the Shell fire service also came. And they were able to contain the fire.

“I thank God that there was no casualty. The traders whose goods were affected, you know goods, including buildings worth over N500, 000.

“I call on the Rivers State and the local government area to come and assist these people”.

