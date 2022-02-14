Google displays Doodle on 2022 Valentie’s Day

One of the world’s largest tech company, Google, has created a unique doodle in order to mark the 2022 Valentine’s Day celebration.

Google created an animal-themed love story embedded in a video format in a way of marking the February 14, 2022 edition of valentine’s Day.

In the interactive Google doodle, two hamsters were featured and they were both involved in a game of love.

In an attempt to give clarification on the doodle, Google wrote, “Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species).

“Just look at the two smitten hamsters featured in today’s interactive 3-D Doodle. Can you piece their path together and clear the way for them to scamper into each other’s precious paws? As they say, home is where the heart is. Happy Valentine’s Day!”