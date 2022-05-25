Gospel artiste Solomon Lange set to launch another album

The global community is in ecstatic and expectant mood as popular Nigerian Gospel Artiste, Solomon Lange sets to launch another soul-lifting album titled “God of Miracles.”

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja, the renowned Kaduna born singer stated that the album launch will take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Blakes Abuja, 1346 Ahmadu Bello Way.

The statement further indicated that different categories of tickets are available for the public to purchase in order to be part of the magnificent and inspiring album launch. Available ticket categories are, Table, which costs one million Naira, VVIP costs one hundred thousand Naira, VIP costs fifty thousand Naira and regular category which costs five thousand Naira. The numbers to call for purchase of tickets are 08034479661 or 08169127934.

The 10-track album, “God of Miracles” features popular Nigerian Gospel artistes like Eben, Chioma Jesus, Prospa Ochimana, Moses Bliss and the lead artiste’s five-year-old daughter, Sheena Lange. The album is coming barely two years after Mr. Lange released the beautiful song that has become a household tune, “You have done me well.”

Solomon is a well-known Nigerian gospel singer and worship leader who lives in Abuja, Nigeria. He hails from the town of Wasa in Kaduna State of Nigeria. He began singing in the choir of the town Baptist Church when he was nine years old and began his musical career in 1997 as a member of a small gospel music band. In 2002, he went on to work as a solo artist. He has a slew of excellent records to his credit, and has performed all around the world. Solomon performs songs in both Hausa and English.

