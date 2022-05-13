Gov AbdulRazaq names white paper c’ttee on Ijagbo school hijab crisis

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed a six-person white paper committee on the Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo.

The chairman of the Committee is Professor Amuda Kannike, while other eminent persons on the same Committee are Barrister Joseph Sunday Bamigboye; Dr. Haruna Baba Gogata; Mrs. F.O. Titiloye; Dr. Saadat Yetunde Yusuf; and a senior civil servant, Mr. Amos Thompson (secretary).

According to the governor, the Committee “will examine and make actionable recommendations to the government on the report of the panel” that had investigated the development in the school over Muslim head wear (hijab).

The governor said further that the Committee had two weeks from the first day of its sitting to submit its report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

