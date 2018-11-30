Gov Abubakar and service to humanity, By Uji Abdullahi

Bauchi state governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar

was elected by popular vote in the 2015 general elections.

He gave his closest opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) a wide margin. He achieved this feat even as a

candidate in the opposition party. Now that 2019 general

elections is around the corner, there is every indication

that he will repeat the feat and give his opponents higher

margin than before. This is because the people of Bauchi

have tested him and saw his achievements in the four years

he piloted the affairs of their dear state.

The path Abubakar trod

before becoming the governor had prepared him better than

all his opponents in the other political parties to serve

the people of Bauchi state in 2019. Unlike the other

political party candidates, one of the advantages Bauchi

people will enjoy is that Abubakar is not on the job

training.

He began his

career in the civil service where he rose through the ranks

to become the Bauchi state Attorney General and Commissioner

for Justice, a path that has sharpened his zeal and

efficiency for the service of his people.

Abubakar, a Law graduate

from ABU, Zaria, and Nigerian Law School, Lagos, was called

to bar after successful graduation.

On completion of his

national youth service, the young Abubakar joined the civil

service in the ministry of justice, Bauchi state. He rose

through the ranks to the position of Senior Parliamentary

Counsel and head of Legal Drafting Department of Bauchi

State House of Assembly in 1983. Here, his zeal to serve the

people was reinforced.

When the military struck in 1993, Abubakar went

into private practice as managing partner of Fortuna

Chambers, and later became chairman of Nigerian Bar

Association, Bauchi state chapter, from 1996 to 1998. He

was elected deputy national secretary of the Democratic

People’s Party (DPP) in 1997. He was appointed Resident

Electoral Commissioner (REC) and served in Kogi, Delta,

Plateau and Rivers states between 1999 and 2003.

In 2003, he was promoted

to National Electoral Commissioner, Legal Services and

Supervisor of Borno, Jigawa, and Yobe states. He retired

from INEC in 2008 and went back to his cherished legal

practice.

In June 2013

Abubakar was appointed a member of the National Judicial

Council (NJC).

When he

found that he had received enough tutelage, which would help

him to serve Bauchi people, he ran for the office of

governor of Bauchi state in 2015 under the platform of the

opposition All Progressives Congress. He won the election,

defeating the incumbent party’s candidate by over

370,000 votes and succeeded Isa Yuguda in May 29, 2015.

As governor, Abubakar has

impacted positively on his people, the development that

attracted a number of interest groups to his fold.

A group, the Congress of

Nigerian Eligible Voters, applauded the governor for his

various intervention programmes in the education sector

during a solidarity rally with the governor at Government

House, Bauchi.

Speaking

during the rally, leader of the congress, Comrade John Ngene

Offia said education programmes introduced by the governor

such as renovation of schools, mass employment of teachers,

provision of free feeding for primary school pupils,

provision of motorbikes to education supervisors as well as

the construction of residential quarters for teachers, were

worthy of commendation.

“We are aware that the free education

introduced by your administration is saving parents N2bn

annually. Likewise, the removal of hidden fees and levies in

schools has helped parents to enroll more children in school

than before.

“It is

in the light of the above enumerated achievements by His

Excellency, that all these people here today have come to

declare that you have performed creditably well and

consequently found you fit for second tenure as the

executive governor of Bauchi state in the 2019

governorship election,” he said.

Education is one of the

numerous sectors the governor’s administrative acumen and

political zeal has touched the people.

In the wake of his victory

as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives

Congress (APC) primaries in Bauchi state for the 2019

general elections, Abubakar told journalists in Bauchi

that in 2015, political analysts said he came from the

blues and conquered Bauchi State Government House. That

is not far from the truth because nobody saw him coming.

As a devout Muslim, he said Allah who gave him victory in

2015 as an opposition candidate, would again give him in

2019 as an incumbent. “People failed to realise the

kind of fight I had to put up in 2015. I had the sitting

national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in

power from Bauchi state. I had the minister of the Federal

Capital Territory from Bauchi state and I had the sitting

governor of PDP in Bauchi, yet I got the victory,”

Abubakar said.

Abubakar

a God-fearing statesman, has remained truthful to the oath

he had sworn to work for the good people of Bauchi to be

fair to all regardless of ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Because of his

philosophy of justice to all, Abubakar made sure that Bauchi

which was operating under difficult condition was able to

overcome its difficulties. For instance, the state wage

bill, a result of over bloated civil service that he

inherited has a total of 105,000 workers on the payroll. The

payroll is N5.7bn every month. But the state was able to

clear all salaries of its workers.

“For some months, we

would go to Abuja and were unable to get the amount needed

to pay salaries. Yet, for close to two years, non-payment of

salaries has been a thing of the past in Bauchi state.”

Because Abubakar has the

feeling of the people at heart, he is at peace with the

good people of Bauchi and all the traditional institutions.

In Azare, Abubakar’s impact is everywhere, in Jama’are, Itas-Gadau, Giade,

Toro, Dass, Ganjuwa and Bauchi, dividends of democracy are

all over the communities. Therefore, it is high time the

good people of Bauchi decided to stake their future with

progressive governor to take them to the next level.

Abubakar, a complete believer of the will of Allah, thanked Allah earnestly when

he was declared winner in the Bauchi APC primaries. He is a

public officer who is not given to tampering with the

peoples wish. Unlike other politicians who survived on the

power of incumbency, Abubakar was willingly given the

opportunity to serve again on the APC platform, because

Bauchi people knew what is good for them.

The people’s governor, a

quintessential gentleman, does not believe in the policy of

winner-takes-all. For that reason, he has given

appointments to many aides of his political opponents in his

government.

Also, after

the assumption of office by Abubakar state revenue improved

tremendously because he had given the new chairman of the

revenue board free the necessary tools hand to operate.

As a pragmatic governor,

he had challenged journalists to move around freely to any

part of Bauchi state and report his achievements or

otherwise, but most reports corroborated the dividends his

administration is bent on giving Bauchi people.

He has rehabilitated

primary schools and junior secondary schools in all local

government areas of the state and has provided potable water

in the local government areas of the state.

Knowing that health is

wealth, he has built 19 primary health care centres, each in

the 19 LGAs leaving only Bauchi LGA that has quite a

number of health facilities, as the state capital.

Abubakar, a man who

combines faith with hard work, said that APC would win the

2019 election despite rancour in the Bauchi APC following

the primaries.

“Politics is about disputes and settlement of

disputes. If you join politics and everywhere is quiet, then

you should be concerned that something is wrong somewhere.

We will disagree; we will find ways of agreeing. That is

what politics is about. But rancour or no rancour, what

gets you elected is what you succeeded in achieving for the

people.”

Abubakar, the people’s governor, has spoken.

Abdullahi writes from Bauchi

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.