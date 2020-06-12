Gov Bagudu lauds Buhari’s N13bn pests control intervention fund

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a N13 billion pests control intervention fund.

A press statement made available to Blueprint by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor Yahaya Sarki, Bagudu made the commendation on Friday, in Birnin Kebbi, at the flag off of the 2020 Dry Season Control of Transboundary migratory pests for the twelve Frontline northern states.

” Pests control is a very important element in agriculture, as such migratory birds annually wreak havoc in the country.

“The federal government has made agriculture a 24-hour business and always thinks farmers,thinks livestock,thinks fishing communities, small scale processors and investments in agriculture.

“We are also further convinced that, President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to carry all along in his agricultural agenda.”

Bagudu also acknowledged the spectacular responses of President Muhammadu Buhari to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that, this has greatly limited its impact.

“The president is also religiously committed to the Agricultural sector and he is committed to ensuring a Nigeria that works for all.” The statement said.

According to the statement, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammadu Sabo Nanono, lamented that, migratory birds like quelea birds, locusts and grasshoppers constitute serious threats to cereal crops like wheat, maize, millet and sorghum, among others.

The Minister also extolled the continuous support, collaborations and cooperation from the frontline states, in the control of the migratory birds.

“This mitigates the destructive effects of these birds, with the attendant food security implications,” he added.

Related

No tags for this post.