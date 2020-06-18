Gov Bagudu meets Fashola, lauds execution of road projects, seeks new ones

Kebbi state Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday thank the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola for the progress of work on some federal roads in the state

According to a statement made available to Blueprint by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor Yahaya Sarki, Bagudu stated this when he paid a working visit to minister, in Abuja.

He also sought for the refund of state funds already spent on some federal roads in the state.

According to the statement, the visit was also to explore how the state government can further hasten the progression of the crucial road projects, especially, the Koko -Yauri road, and Gadar Zaima- Zuru -Gamji road.

Governor Bagudu urged the federal government to award the Koko – Dabai road, Kamba- Peka road

He also solicited for the location of a federal Secretariat office in the state, which Kebbi being one of the few states in Nigeria without one.

The statement said, Fashola, while responding called for an immediate brief on the requests, promising an urgent action.