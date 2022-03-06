Gov Bala, a portrayal of LG autonomy

I write to commend the recent effort intensified by Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi state in his bid to stick to President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposal to grant full autonomy to local governments across the country.

It is evident that the 20 local government secretariats in Bauchi state are now being renovated to meet with the updated comfortable working environment. This is an indication that the governor is in full support of the local government autonomy.

However, all the office stationery are to be renewed and the old ones would be discarded in order to ease the running of the local government affairs. To be candid, this recent move confirms and attests to the fact that Governor Bala is a leader with great foresight.

Sadly, the last time these local government secretariats were renovated was about 49 years ago, but in view of the fact the governor remains supportive and committed to the requirements of the local governments, he has moved to promote the local governments autonomy. We should therefore note that local government is the only entity which is supposed to be constitutionally independent, because it is the closest to the people.

Furthermore, it is not a biased conception that of all the Nigerian governors none as ever proved to be fully active and dedicated towards the development and independence of his local governments.

The renovation of the local governments is good and worth praising because local governments have been desperately in need of renovation, but were left uncared for.

Finally, Governor Bala deserves to be applauded for actualising President Buhari’s dream of seeing that the local authorities have attend their full liberty. And Gov Bala’s action would undoubtedly stimulate other governors towards promoting democracy.

Mohammad Haruna Barde, Senior Special Assistant toGovernor of Bauchi state on Mobilisation