Gov Bala deserves another 4 years

The coming of Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir as the Bauchi state governor is a great journey in the history of the state.

I can’t deny the fact that whatever effort he is making towards the progress of the state, opposition party is there doing harm to his administration to oust him.

But the reality is, even the opposition party knows that Governor Bala is a blessing to the great people of Bauchi state, what he has been doing to Bauchi populace not scale can actually measure.



Bauchi is now great in every sphere of human development; the improvement seen on ground brought by the governor is beyond explanation.

Thus, if Bala Muhammad adds another four years, no state would compare with Bauchi in terms of human and capital development.Tthousands of Bauchi youths are now smiling over Bala’s endless empowerment; he empowered both men and women, literate and illiterate, all in his quest to reduce the alarming rate of unemployment in the state.

Not just empowerment, a hundred of inaccessible roads are already fixed and a hundred of them are about to be completed. He has also adequately equipped the health sector across the state.

On power and water supply, modernised water tanks and reservoirs were installed across Bauchi metropolis; already he launched rural electrification project. Under the program, hundreds of Bauchi towns and villages now have electricity.

Farmers have been smiling due to Bala Muhammad’s bounty of fertiliser, pesticides, herbicides, seeds, among other farm necessities. The bounty has indeed put smiles on thousands of farmers across Bauchi state.

Overall, Bauchi education sector is far beyond description. Bala provided conducive environment for students and teachers. This is to improve the sector as well as reduce the number of out of school children and street begging in the state.



Therefore, Bala deserves a second chance to continue with the great job as we have nothing to pay him back for what he has been doing for us in Bauchi. We should reelect him for another four years.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Toro, Bauchi state

