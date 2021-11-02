Gov Bala loses mother in-law

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state Monday lost his mother in-law, Hajiya Fatimah Aliyu Usman.

Late Fatimah is the mother of Aisha Bala Mohammed, the governor’s first wife. She passed away in the early hours of Monday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, after a protracted illness.

A press release by the special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, said she died at the age of 75.

Her funeral prayer was conducted later in the day at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Sheikh Ahmad Baban Inna, and was attended by members of the Bauchi state executive council, state House of Assembly members and traditional title holders.