Gov Bala Mohammed still mum on presidential ambition

One month after his pledge to make pronouncement on whether to contest for president in the 2023 elections or not, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has once again failed to do so.

Recall that on Thursday August 12, 2021, Bala promised to declare his 2023 political ambition in three weeks saying he was making consultations with stakeholders in the country on his presidential aspiration come 2023.

He stated that he had so far consulted some of his colleagues, the governors, ministers forum and the Bauchi state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his presidential ambition who gave him the go ahead to run.

The governor stated this when a coalition of northern youth leaders flanked by the Bauchi state chapters of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), traders and artisans associations staged a rally at Bauchi government house in support of his presidency come 2023.

It would be recalled that the groups had three months ago, precisely on Wednesday 23rd June made the first endorsement on the governor as next president but he responded that he would declare his aspiration in three weeks after consulting stakeholders in the nation.

“I rely on the leading of Allah and my political Constituency. Just give me between 2 and 3 weeks and I will get back to you with a definite answer”. He promised.

However after the expiration of the earlier deadline, Bala on Thursday August 12 sought three more weeks to make final declaration on his aspiration.

He noted that the Bauchi state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ministers and some of his colleagues, the governors he consulted have given him the go ahead to run for president in the 2023 election.

According to him, he needed the time period of three weeks to make wider consultations across the length and breath of the country before making final pronouncement on whether to run for the number one seat in the nation or to seek second term as governor of Bauchi state.

Our correspondent, however, gathered that this Sunday being 12 September 2021, is exactly one month after the presidential ‘rally’ at Bauchi government house with Bala Mohammed keeping mum and undecided about his political ambition in 2023.