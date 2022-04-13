Gov Bala Mohammed the goal getter

Destiny is like a moving mountain, it stops you when you get to your destination. Likewise successes and determination, whatever goal that is set to be met, surely it will be met. Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, who rose to fame by setting an enviable record both in private and public service, is one person whose pedigree is his hallmark in leadership and service to humanity. This was his family’s determination for over a hundred years ago in the kingdom of Duguri, one of the fast growing rising districts in Bauchi state that produced many illustrious sons and daughters of the state that excel in so many aspects of life.

Bala’s life is full of lessons worthy of emulation and commendation for his achievements as governor of Bauchi state despite the meager resources at his disposal. From the onset, Governor Bala Mohammed made it clear that his administration is anchored on love, passion and confidence of the grassroots people. And as such, his government would give priority to the grassroots than the elitist government of the past where people were deprived of any dividend of democracy.

In fulfillment of his promise, Governor Bala set up a think-thank of technocrats and to chart a quickest way to improve the state’s economy as well as ease the hardship being experienced by the people over the years. This gave birth to the completion of the already paid contracts for the construction of some roads and enhancing of the wellbeing of the people. Determined to score a goal, Senator Bala Mohammed didn’t waste time finishing the multiple abandoned projects as well as saving over a billion in the process.

Three years down the line, Bauchi state has tremendously transformed under the leadership of Bala Mohammed who is regarded as Dan Gsrii, because of his passion and enthusiasm for the development of the state that was left behind when compared with its peers. Today no fewer than 45 roads have been either 100% constructed or completed to 60% ongoing.

Added to these, is the expansion of potable drinking water to the metropolis and environs which was a huge unsolved problem in the past, Governor Mohammed did not waste time to bring an end to the lingering challenge through adequate funding of the water sector plus the already ongoing World Bank intervention project of expanding the water phase three of the initial design to make water easy and affordable to every household in the state and end any eventual diseases that may arise as a result of contaminated water in the state.

Today, areas like Wunti Dada, Kandahar and unguwar Sarakuna, Jahun, Gwangwan Gedañ, Dutsen Tanshi, Unguwan Bauchi, Bayan Airport, Kofar Dumi just to mention few areas have water at their door steps after many years of suffering and pessimism.

Rural electrification is another goal scored by Governor Bala Mohammed in the last three years. Many villages have been linked to the national grid to bring succour and improve their day to day economic activities. This was achieved after careful study of needy rural areas with vast population and deserving power supply. Happily, hundreds of villages are enjoying uninterrupted power supply better than the capital city which is a sign of good leadership.

The dilapidated health care centers have been rehabilitated. Thousands health professionals have been employed to fill the existing vacuum of retirement as well as the newly constructed and renovated health care centers across the state. That’s not all, Governor Bala Mohammed scored 8% in supporting medical personnel to boost their morale. The general hospital constructed in Dambam is now the best mini hospital in the North-east region. Specialist hospital Bauchi offers the best 24-hour services to the people the state. Modern machines have been installed.

Until 2019, Bauchi state was ranked among the states with highest number of out of school children. Steadfast to change the narrative, Bala Mohammed set up a committee to look into the cause and chart a way for an improved system. Without much ado, the governor implemented the solutions that reduced the number of out of school children as well as making education totally free from kindergarten to secondary school and a scholarships to best students to advance their studies. Today, Bauchi state under Bala Mohammed produces has the best engineers and doctors.

Governor Bala Mohammed is taking Bauchi state to an Eldorado. He needs prayers and support to keep scoring goals for the development of Bauchi state that will be probably the next capital city of Nigeria based on its serenity and infrastructure.

Umar Usman Duguri,

Bauchi