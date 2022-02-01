Gov. Bala, save BRC FM Radio Azare

With due respect, I am obliged to draw your attention to the situation bedeviling the teeming listeners of the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) Azare sub-station located at the Katagum local government area of the state.

This state-owned community radio sub-station has been shut down for more than two months as a result of some problems related to its broken down transmitters, leaving stranded thousands of its listeners, who are mostly rural communities, women, children and youths.

Sir, it is imperative to be reminded that the significance of community radio station cannot be over-emphasised because despite the fact that the world is now awash with social media platforms, radio stands out because of its affordability and its reach as it airs its programmes in indigenous languages of the state aside English language.

To be frank sir, this community radio station has over the years been suffering serious setbacks owing to weak transmitters, dearth of manpower, perimeter fencing and obsolete equipment. The radio station is also needs perimeter fencing and gates to ensure enhanced security because lack of them, resulted in the loss of so many valuable properties of the station including their 200kva generator.

The dearth of manpower hs compelling the station to rely on more than 30 casual staff to air its programmes as Bauchi state government didn’t employ a single person into the BRC mother station and its sub-stations since 2009 in spite of yearly retirement. Even the N10,000 that was reduced to N5,000 as a salary for each of those casual staff has ceased for almost two years claiming that you banned casual staff in the state.



In the current competing era of digital revolution, the entire BRC mother station and its sub-stations across the LGAs of the state have over the years been crying out for digitization in order to walk shoulder by shoulder with absorbing technological march of internet’s dominance and mobile devices.

Besides sir, in the current advent of Nigeria’s agric revolution laying a solid foundation of economic diversification, frightening youth unemployment forces young people into crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry therefore, due attention should be given to the state’s community radio stations to enable them educate our rural farmers and rescue our jobless youths from being lost in the world of crimes.

As we are drawing nearer to the holy months of Ramadan, which is virtually two months away, Muslims will be eager to listen to different kinds of scholars’ Tafsir of the Holy Qur’an, it would definitely gladden Muslims’ hearts if our comatose BRC FM Azare sub-station put back on air. The ongoing mass vaccination exercises of COVID-19 pandemic craves for this closed-down community radio satation’s vaccines also carves for this community radio station’s enlightenment campaign to show remote communities.the significance of getting vaccinated.

Dear governor, you should be reminded that community radio stations are only true democratic media organs reaching out to the poor and rich, educated and uneducated, children, remote regions and genders. The remote communities are now in dire need of radio enlightenment with regard to issues relating to agriculture, news, healthcare, government, environment, sports, religions, entertainments and culture.

To sum up, being a considerate governor sir, we appeal to you to put our BRC FM Azare radio station back on air and we are certain that our tears will definitely be wiped off by our empathetic governor. The appropriate time for the complete migration from analogue to digital tread is now. Those diligent and self-sacrificing casual staff of our community radio station should be absorbed into the state’s civil service.

Mustapha Baba Azare,

Alkali Musa Street,

Azare, Bauchi state

[email protected]

08149712150