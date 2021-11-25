Gov Bala’s magic wand against youth restiveness

When Governor Bala Mohammed took over the mantle of leadership, little did many believe he would address the menace of restiveness and Sara-suka within the shortest time?

Before the coming of the PDP-led government, fear of attacks, pick pocket, vehicle theft and kidnappings had set its base in the ancient city of Yakubun Bauchi. Pessimists began to migrate from the city to neighbouring states as daily reported killings, raping of young, old and sometimes married women became the order of the day. Year-in year-out students roamed the street in search of menial jobs like scavengers, jam-packing like sardined in business centers filling gimmick job applications.

Today, the deplorable lives of youths have changed for the better. Their living conditions have improved. First, being a lover of peace and youths, Bala Mohammed hurriedly set up a think-thank to design a framework to restore the lost glory of the youths. After careful study, modalities were formulated.



Like magic, security and peace committee was established to help in restoring peace and hope, security of lives and property of people statewide, each local government had youth’s representatives. Women regained freedom from the fear of rape tension, as laws were enacted to punish culprits. Special considerations were made in choosing counselors for victims of dreaded rape. Drop out pupils returned to school while some started from 0-to another level of studies.



Fulfilling the promise of protecting the lives and properties of Bauchians, Senator Bala banned of okada commercial activities, tricycles replaced the Achaba for ease of doing business. Thousands are now enjoying the scheme. Skill acquisition centers were created to train different youths and women on various programmes. In addition, BACYWORD, and agency for youth and women was created with responsibility of positively impacting the lives of citizenry. Professionals were appointed to man the agency for optimum results.

Now, sanity and peace have been restored in the society. Citizens sleep with their two eyes closed without fear of robbers or thugs. Sadiq, a resident of Bayan Airport said, “in the last two years we were in tension every night, sometimes in the broad day light due to the fear of attacks or snatchers at any given moment. But since the inception of this administration of Bala Mohammed, we have never experienced any insecurity in our locality. “It appears the governor has magic”.



Added to these and the national security challenges, one must attest to the fact that Governor Bala Mohammed is doing well in returning Bauchi state to the path of most secured and peaceful place to stay in Nigeria. Attesting to this fact; investors are now coming to Bauchi state to invest; such as the Canadian investors, the German investor that recently distributed cart machines to the physically challenged. Water Aid Foundation presently inspecting sanitation facilities in Dass, Bogoro, and Tafawa Balewa local government areas as well as drilling boreholes to provide potable water for all, etc.



Unlike in the past when governors of the state globetrotted for jamboree and money laundering, seriousness and service to humanity are the major plank of Governor Bala Mohammed. A visit to Bauchi now will testify the magic wand of the government. Gone are the days when restiveness and atrocities are celebrated with pride in the ancient religious city of Dr. Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu. Celebration of happiness, business and royalty are the motto of Bauchi state youths.

Youths are appointed as aides in Bauchi state for the first time. They include SSA empowerment, SSA projects monitoring, SA youths, etc. Successive government annually budgeted money for youths and sporting activities, over four decades now, little was achieved in curbing the menace.

The famous saying that “youths are the leaders of tomorrow” can only be achieved if the likes of Bala Mohammed maintain the tempo of encouraging the inclusion of youths in actualising their exuberance and potential harnessing of God-given wisdom in practice.

With the relative peace in Bauchi state, people are coming to Bauchi state for business. The population of the state has increased from 5 million to seven million plus, the influx rate results to the upshot of development projects going-on in the state from both Plateau, Gombe, Yobe, Maiduguri, Adamawa and even Kano.

The magic wand of Governor Bala Mohammed in governing Bauchi state is replica with that of Late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua whose leadership as governor of Katsina state set a good example for his predecessors and lifted him to Nigeria’s president in one of the most peaceful elections conducted in the history of Nigeria. He left a good legacy worthy of emulation as president; may his soul continue to rest in peace.



Governor Bala Mohammed fulfilled his campaigne promise of running an all inclusive government for the “Youths”, as such the youths constitute equal fraction in the government of Bauchi state.

Umar Usman Duguri

[email protected]