Gov. Bello hails new SANs of Kogi origin

The governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, has congratulated eight Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) of Kogi origin over the conferment of the highest honour in the legal practice.

The legal practitioners were part of the 72 legal practitioners who took oath before the Chief Justice of Nigeria and other judiciary stakeholders after their conferment at an event Wednesday.

The new SANs are Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika, SAN, Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi , SAN, Reuben Okpanachi Atabo, SAN

John Ogwu Adele, SAN, Shaibu Enejo ARUWA, SAN, Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun, SAN, John Johnson Usman, SAN and Clement Oneuenwunor, SAN.

In a statement personally signed by the governor, the Kogi state helmsman described the silky rank of SAN as befitting and well- deserved.

The statement reads partly: “On behalf of the government and good people of Kogi state, I wish to felicitate with our legal luminaries recently inaugurated into the silky rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“Your work and relentless commitment towards the development of legal profession in Nigeria has been unwavering and legendary, a true reflection of the Kogi spirit of excellence.

“Your elevation is truly well deserved, because you have also been committed progressive and passionate about the welfare and justice for the common man.”

While hailing them over their achievements in the legal profession, the governor prayed God to continue to uplift them as they continue to uplift the Temple of Justice.