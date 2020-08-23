Gov Bello is turning Kogi into an economic hub – Commissioner

Daniel Oneal Ejigbo is the commissioner for rural development in Kogi state. In a recent interview with ROSEMARY MIBIRIN, he reveals how the state government is transforming the rural areas through rural electrification across the state.



Over the years, lack of electricity in rural areas has been the major problem in Kogi state. How do you intend to change the narrative?



We are working on the biggest project so far that would put smiles on the faces of rural communities. It is called ‘Project Light Up Kogi-east’ ( PLUKE).

As we speak, it is already at 40 percent. It includes the reinforcement of electricity infrastructure across areas which would include installation and distribution of substations in 24 towns and villages; construction of high tension and low tension lines. A committee was set up to oversee this project which consists of five members like Hon Deedat Salami as chairman, Daniel Oneal Ejigbo as secretary, Yakubu Okala., Ahmed Ododo and Engr Mohammed.

The two billion naira ‘Operation Light Up Kogi-east project encompasses the upgrading of Itobe bridge cable by crossing 150mm x 1 core cable to 300mm x core cable from Ajaokuta across the River Niger to the region. The 300mm cable has the capacity for 45 MW load at maximum while the entire load of Kogi-east currently stands at 25MW. Another area of interest is that the existing cable has loading capacity of 14.5 MW. This is the obvious reason responsible for the load shedding in Idah and Anyigba axis. Just two months ago, I got the approvals for the communities around kogi-east for the construction of mini-grids in Dekina, Ofu, Ankpa, Ibaji, Bassa and many more to come. Governor Yahaya Bello is fully ready to change the narrative of low power supply in Kogi.

He is changing the narrative in Kogi-east where we are starting from. Remember that the senatorial district has produced governors in the past administrations; he is doing what their sons could not do. With this project, we would connect the rural people completely to the national economy and the world.



Will this project cut across all the local government areas in the state?

Sure, shortly we are moving to Adavi-Eba in Kogi-central and we are also trying to connect it to Kogi-west that is on 11KVA to 33KVA so as to boost electricity supply of the western flank. When that is done, we would be very good state-wide. His Excellency is bent on turning kogi state into an economic hub and electrification in rural areas is key to achieving our set goals.



Is there any financial backup from the federal government?

No, we have spent about two billion naira on the PLUKE project already and funded 100% by the government of Kogi state.

What are your plans in bringing investors to the rural community?We have a rural access and marketing programme called RAAMP in partnership with the World Bank of which Kogi state has paid its own counterpart fund 100% awaiting the part of the World Bank. This project is a step in luring investors thereby setting an enabling environment to invest in Kogi. When they is constant power supply, an organisation don’t need to stress themselves in wasting resources. This would even reduce loses and increase profit for the investors and also create an environment where student can study in the various institutions.



What has been your challenges so far?Fund. It’s a global challenge, so that has also been a challenge.

What should the Kogi people be expecting in terms of rural development aside the PLUKE project?



The plans to develop the rural area of kogi is enormous. The people should be expecting more from rural electrifications, road constructions, river crossing, security of lives and properties to mention a few.



Finally, what are your satisfactions, following some of your achievements mentioned?

My joy has no bound particularly that GYB gave me the second chance to serve him again in a population of over 2.5 million people from kogi-east. I remain eternally indebted and grateful.